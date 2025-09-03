Left Menu

BJD Accuses Odisha's BJP Government of Being Anti-Tribal and Anti-Dalit

The BJD criticized the BJP government in Odisha, accusing it of being anti-tribal and anti-Dalit, due to changes in investigation rules for atrocities against SC/ST communities and halting funds for the 'Anwesha' scheme. The party demanded immediate restoration of previous regulations and funding disbursement.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has accused the BJP government in Odisha of being 'anti-tribal and anti-dalit'. The criticism arises from changes in the investigation process of crimes against scheduled tribes and scheduled castes, allowing lower-ranking officers to handle cases.

BJD leaders held a press conference condemning the new rule that permits inspectors and sub-inspectors to probe atrocities against SC and ST communities. According to Rule 7 of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, only officers with a rank of DSP or above are supposed to investigate such cases.

Additionally, the BJD expressed concerns over the suspension of funds for the 'Anwesha' scheme, which supports tribal students, thus impacting their education and accommodation. Despite the academic year commencing, no grants have been released, causing a crisis for thousands of students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

