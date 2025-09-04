Central Team to Evaluate Jammu's Flood Impact

The Central government has deployed an inter-ministerial team to assess flood damage in Jammu over the next four days. This initiative was decided during a high-level meeting chaired by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and National Disaster Management Authority Joint Secretary, Col Kirti Pratap Singh.

The team will conduct thorough ground assessments in affected districts, evaluating the full extent of losses from cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. The delegation comprises officials from multiple ministries, including Road Transport, Power, and Rural Development, aiming to provide a comprehensive damage report to the government.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo held a separate meeting to review essential services' readiness and stress the importance of preventive actions and uninterrupted access to crucial supplies amidst the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)