Left Menu

Central Team to Evaluate Jammu's Flood Impact

An inter-ministerial team has been deployed by the Central government to assess flood damage in Jammu over four days. Chaired by Jammu Divisional Commissioner and the NDMA Joint Secretary, the team aims to evaluate losses from recent rain-induced disasters and report their findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-09-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 00:24 IST
Central Team to Evaluate Jammu's Flood Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has deployed an inter-ministerial team to assess flood damage in Jammu over the next four days. This initiative was decided during a high-level meeting chaired by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and National Disaster Management Authority Joint Secretary, Col Kirti Pratap Singh.

The team will conduct thorough ground assessments in affected districts, evaluating the full extent of losses from cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. The delegation comprises officials from multiple ministries, including Road Transport, Power, and Rural Development, aiming to provide a comprehensive damage report to the government.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo held a separate meeting to review essential services' readiness and stress the importance of preventive actions and uninterrupted access to crucial supplies amidst the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

 India
2
U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

 Global
3
FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

 Global
4
Campus Clash: ABVP Protests Spark Tensions with SBSP Leader

Campus Clash: ABVP Protests Spark Tensions with SBSP Leader

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025