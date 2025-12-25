Pioneering Function-First Justice: India Revolutionizes Motor Accident Assessments

The launch of the Neuro Justice Trilogy and Framework Handbook marks a transformative step in how India's judiciary approaches human life and disability assessments in motor accident cases. Designed by neurosurgeon Dr. Sharan Srinivasan and neurorehabilitation expert Dr. Prathiba Sharan, the new model aims to transition from a symptom-based to a function-based system.

Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar unveiled the trilogy at an esteemed gathering of judicial and medical figures, emphasizing its integration of law, neuroscience, and ethics. The initiative, endorsed by Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, underscores its potential to enhance public health through scientifically-informed governance.

With nearly nine lakh motor accident claims pending in India, the function-based approach seeks to mitigate delays in compensation, reduce caregiver stress, and deliver consistent legal outcomes. Published by the Swasthya Aarogya Foundation, the handbook advocates for India to lead a global shift towards function-focused justice.