Key Figures in Assassination Plot Against Ecuador’s Anti-Corruption Candidate Face Trial

An Ecuadorean judge on Wednesday ordered pre-trial detention for two individuals accused of orchestrating the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, an anti-corruption presidential candidate, in 2023. Villavicencio, known for his strong stance against corruption, was tragically shot outside a campaign event.

Among those charged is Daniel Salcedo, currently incarcerated on separate charges, accused of acting as an intermediary with the gang responsible for the attack. The judge also ordered the detention of ex-lawmaker Ronny Aleaga, whose location is unknown. The case is significantly supported by a protected witness who implicates Jose Serrano and businessman Xavier Jordan in planning the assassination.

Serrano, a former interior minister, allegedly provided details about Villavicencio's movements, while Jordan is accused of financing and coordinating the plot. Serrano and Jordan, both in the United States, have been ordered to report to an Ecuadorian consulate. They deny the charges, and the unfolding case reveals deep ties to organized crime.

