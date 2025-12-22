Deccan Gold Mines Commences Kyrgyzstan Project Trials

In a pivotal development, Deccan Gold Mines Ltd announced the commencement of pre-commissioning trials for its highly anticipated gold mining project in Kyrgyzstan. The move signifies a crucial step toward initiating full-scale gold production in the region.

The pre-commissioning phase involves processing approximately 20,000-30,000 tonnes of ore, aiming to produce gold as either saleable concentrate or dore bars. This early-phase operation acts as a validation measure, setting the stage for the project's potential commercial success.

According to Managing Director Hanuma Prasad Modali, the project is not only poised to lift Deccan Gold Mines' profile on the global stage but also seeks to deliver sustainable benefits to local communities in Kyrgyzstan, thereby reinforcing India's growing influence in international mining ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)