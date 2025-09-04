Left Menu

Kupiansk Clash: Battle for the Northeastern Frontline

Russia's military claims to control half of Kupiansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, a statement rebuffed by Ukraine as propaganda. The contested city has seen ongoing clashes as Russia pushes westward. Ukrainian forces and independent reports dispute the extent of Russian advances, labeling them as misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 02:56 IST
Russia's defense ministry announced on Wednesday that its forces had taken control of approximately half of Kupiansk, situated in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region. This assertion was quickly challenged by Ukraine's military, which denied any significant Russian advance in the area.

Reuters was unable to independently verify reports from both sides regarding the city, which has been a hotspot for intense military engagements for several months. Initially captured by Russians in early 2022, Kupiansk was recaptured by Ukrainian forces later that year. The city suffers extensive damage as Moscow maneuvers gradually westward along various sections of the 1,000-km frontline.

In contrast to Russia's narrative, Ukraine's 10th army corps labeled the claims as 'staged propaganda' on Telegram, accompanying their assertion with video evidence of a Russian unit defeat. Furthermore, Ukraine's official Centre Against Disinformation dismissed Russian advancement claims as pure propaganda, supported by data from the Deepstate war blog indicating contested control, particularly on Kupiansk's southern outskirts.

© Copyright 2025