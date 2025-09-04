Trump's Tariff Turmoil: High Stakes at the Supreme Court

Donald Trump's administration is seeking the U.S. Supreme Court's intervention to sustain tariffs critical to his economic strategy. This follows a lower court's decision invalidating many of these trade measures, which were pursued under a 1977 emergency law.

The Justice Department appealed after an August decision by a federal appeals panel found Trump overstepped his authority, undermining a key aspect of his presidency. The Supreme Court review seeks to maintain tariffs imposed as part of a trade war initiated by Trump since retaking office, aimed at exerting political influence abroad.

The litigation stems from Trump's application of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, originally intended for sanctions, not tariffs. Trump's DOJ argues that the law permits such tariffs under emergencies, a standpoint formerly rejected by lower courts but now under the Supreme Court's microscope.

(With inputs from agencies.)