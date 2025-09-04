Left Menu

Massive Fraud Unveiled: Investors Duped in Rs 93 Crore Scam

A significant financial fraud involving a fake mutual benefit company called 'Very Well Mutual Benefit Nidhi Limited' has been revealed. The company's directors, including Kripa Shankar's family, are accused of defrauding investors over Rs 93 crore by promising doubled returns. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 04-09-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 08:39 IST
Massive Fraud Unveiled: Investors Duped in Rs 93 Crore Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case of financial fraud has emerged as directors of a fictitious mutual benefit company allegedly defrauded investors of more than Rs 93 crore. The incident involves 'Very Well Mutual Benefit Nidhi Limited,' a company now at the center of legal proceedings.

An FIR was filed against 15 directors, including a woman, at Gyanpur police station. The complaint, launched by employee Rajesh Kumar Maurya, accuses Kripa Shankar's family and other directors of enticing investors by promising substantial returns through various financial schemes.

Following the director Kripa Shankar's passing, operations reportedly continued under his family and associates, amassing a total of Rs 93 crore from investors. Police investigations have intensified after the company was found to have no legitimate bank account, raising concerns of serious misappropriation and deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

 India
2
Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

 Global
3
India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

 India
4
Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025