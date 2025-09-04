Left Menu

Aluminium Heist Shakes Thane's Construction Sector

In Thane, Maharashtra, unidentified individuals stole aluminium plates worth Rs 39.55 lakh from a construction yard. The theft occurred on April 6 but was reported only on September 1. The police have registered the case under section 303(2) for theft, with no reasons given for the complaint's delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development within Maharashtra's Thane district, aluminium plates worth an estimated Rs 39.55 lakh were reportedly stolen by unknown individuals. The incident occurred in the early hours of April 6 at a construction yard in Upper Thane, Bhiwandi, according to local police sources.

The case, intriguing for its delayed reporting, was filed more than four months later by the construction firm's general manager. Authorities have yet to ascertain why the complaint was withheld for such an extended period, raising questions about internal processes.

Officially registered on September 1, the matter is being investigated under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to theft. Investigations are ongoing as law enforcement agencies work to gather more details on the elaborate burglary.

