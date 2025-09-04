Left Menu

Tensions Erupt at IIT Jodhpur: Professor-Arora's Arrest After Altercation with Director

An assistant professor at IIT Jodhpur was arrested for allegedly attacking the institution's director during a meeting. Both parties filed counter-complaints, accusing each other of assault and obstruction. The conflict reportedly arose over the director's criticisms of the department's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur found himself embroiled in a scandal after allegedly attacking the institution's director during a powerful departmental meeting. The reported incident led to the professor's arrest, casting a shadow over the academic institution.

Officials reported that during a Wednesday meeting, Assistant Professor Deepak Kumar Arora from the Chemical Engineering department allegedly assaulted Director Avinash Kumar Agrawal. The clash reportedly started with a verbal argument that quickly escalated into physical violence. Both individuals sustained injuries in the scuffle.

Registrar Ankur Gupta filed a complaint on behalf of the director, accusing Arora of using force, obstructing duties, and making caste-related insults. Meanwhile, Arora lodged a counter-complaint accusing the director of wrongful confinement and duty obstruction. Sources indicate the conflict stemmed from performance criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

