Unveiling the Past: Chemmani Mass Grave Sparks Outcry

The HRCSL's recent report highlights the likelihood of unlawful burials at the Chemmani mass grave, suspected to result from extrajudicial killings. Following the discovery during development work in Jaffna, investigations reveal over 200 skeletons, sparking allegations of war crimes against Tamils and government demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:30 IST
The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has indicated a reasonable likelihood of unlawful burials at the Chemmani mass grave, suggesting extrajudicial killings as the cause. This revelation comes after the commission's site visit in early August, following skeletal discoveries during routine development work.

In July, a Jaffna court declared Chemmani a mass grave, tracing back to the 1998 conflict between the LTTE and government forces. Back then, 15 skeletons were uncovered. Now, the main Tamil party, ITAK, asserts that the site bears evidence of war crimes and genocidal actions against Tamils.

As over 200 skeletal remains, mostly unclothed and in close proximity, have been discovered, the HRCSL highlights a gap in law enforcement's ability and readiness to ensure accountability. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has vowed transparent investigations, while UN human rights leader Volker Turk raised concerns during his visit in June.

