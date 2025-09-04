Left Menu

Moroccan Activist Sentenced for Blasphemy Unleashes Freedom of Speech Debate

Prominent activist Ibtissam Lachgar has been sentenced in Morocco for blasphemy related to an online post featuring a controversial T-shirt, sparking a debate over freedom of speech. Human rights groups are alarmed, noting potential backsliding in rights. An appeal against the sentence is planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:02 IST
Moroccan Activist Sentenced for Blasphemy Unleashes Freedom of Speech Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

A Moroccan court has sentenced Ibtissam Lachgar, a well-known feminist activist, to two and a half years in prison and hit her with a USD 5,000 fine. The charges, which have sparked significant concern among human rights groups, relate to blasphemy over a T-shirt Lachgar wore in an online selfie.

The court ruled that Lachgar violated Morocco's criminal code, which prohibits offending the monarchy or Islam, due to the messages on her T-shirt. Lachgar, who appeared fatigued at the hearing, insisted she meant no offense and argued the shirt conveyed a political message.

Lachgar's conviction has highlighted the tension between Morocco's constitutional rights and their application, especially concerning freedom of expression. Her lawyers plan to appeal, arguing that the charges are unconstitutional and that criticizing religion is a broader conversation, not limited to Islam. The case has intensified discussions on human rights within the kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Future of Mental Health: RINPAS to Embrace Modernization

Future of Mental Health: RINPAS to Embrace Modernization

 India
2
Gig Worker's Crime: Sexual Assault and Theft Shock Bengaluru

Gig Worker's Crime: Sexual Assault and Theft Shock Bengaluru

 India
3
Boost for Tech: Andhra Pradesh Sanctions Rs 856 Crore PCB Plant Incentive

Boost for Tech: Andhra Pradesh Sanctions Rs 856 Crore PCB Plant Incentive

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Lisbon's Iconic Gloria Funicular

Tragedy Strikes Lisbon's Iconic Gloria Funicular

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025