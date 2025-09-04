Moroccan Activist Sentenced for Blasphemy Unleashes Freedom of Speech Debate

A Moroccan court has sentenced Ibtissam Lachgar, a well-known feminist activist, to two and a half years in prison and hit her with a USD 5,000 fine. The charges, which have sparked significant concern among human rights groups, relate to blasphemy over a T-shirt Lachgar wore in an online selfie.

The court ruled that Lachgar violated Morocco's criminal code, which prohibits offending the monarchy or Islam, due to the messages on her T-shirt. Lachgar, who appeared fatigued at the hearing, insisted she meant no offense and argued the shirt conveyed a political message.

Lachgar's conviction has highlighted the tension between Morocco's constitutional rights and their application, especially concerning freedom of expression. Her lawyers plan to appeal, arguing that the charges are unconstitutional and that criticizing religion is a broader conversation, not limited to Islam. The case has intensified discussions on human rights within the kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)