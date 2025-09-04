Dharmasthala's Enigma: Pressure Mounts for NIA Investigation

In the midst of calls for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Dharmasthala case, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has asserted that the state government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT). He emphasized that the central government must justify any steps to transfer the investigation.

Parameshwara questioned the logic behind the demands for an NIA probe, pointing out that a SIT is already examining the situation. He highlighted the religious leaders' past criticism of the SIT, questioning why they now seek NIA intervention. He addressed foreign funding concerns, saying only the central government could effectively investigate.

Regarding allegations of multiple murders in Dharmasthala, Parameshwara stated the SIT was actively investigating. He commented on the political marches to Dharmasthala, suggesting they were politically motivated. The row began after a complainant claimed multiple burials in the temple town, leading to political and social unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)