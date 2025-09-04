Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Russia and Estonia in a Tit-for-Tat Expulsion

In a recent diplomatic escalation, Russia has expelled an Estonian diplomat, mirroring Estonia's previous action against a Russian diplomat. This move, announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, highlights the growing tensions between the two countries.

The initial diplomatic stir occurred in mid-August when Estonia ousted a Russian diplomat, citing sanctions violations and additional offenses against the state. This reciprocal action reflects the ongoing strain in diplomatic relations between Estonia and Russia.

Such tit-for-tat expulsions underscore the complex geopolitical landscape in the region, as both nations navigate their foreign policies in response to each other's actions. The expulsions add a new layer to the already tense atmosphere between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)