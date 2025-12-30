Kaziranga National Park Sees Record Foreign Tourist Surge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Kaziranga National Park registered its highest-ever foreign tourist visitation in the 2025-26 period. He stated this as evidence of the state's successful conservation strategies and promotion of cultural heritage.

In a social media post, Sarma remarked, 'The world is discovering Kaziranga like never before,' highlighting a remarkable 127 percent rise in foreign tourists, which symbolizes increasing international trust in Assam's community-driven tourism model. These efforts are establishing new standards for wildlife destinations on a global scale.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site welcomed 6,699 foreign visitors by December 27 during the ongoing period, a significant increase from 2,947 during 2022-23. Kaziranga continues to captivate guests with its rich biodiversity, featuring the iconic one-horned rhinoceros, along with elephants, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer, amidst a growing tiger population.

(With inputs from agencies.)