Houthi Rebels Escalate Attacks in Red Sea Amid Israel Conflict

A suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Red Sea on Thursday amidst a surge in missile strikes aimed at Israel, according to officials. The attack follows an Israeli strike that killed key Houthi figures, escalating tensions.

The Houthis have intensified their missile barrage, employing cluster munitions that release smaller explosives, complicating interception efforts as Israel gears up for a new ground offensive against Hamas in the war-decimated Gaza Strip.

Thursday's incident involved an "unknown projectile" landing near a vessel amidst strong electronic interference, reported the UK Maritime Trade Operations centre. Despite the attack, the ship and its crew remained unharmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)