Left Menu

Houthi Rebels Escalate Attacks in Red Sea Amid Israel Conflict

Suspected Houthi rebels attacked a ship in the Red Sea amid escalating conflict with Israel. The Houthis have increased missile strikes targeting Israel, using cluster munitions. Recent attacks signal a shift in aggression, following past ceasefires and international military interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:48 IST
Houthi Rebels Escalate Attacks in Red Sea Amid Israel Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Red Sea on Thursday amidst a surge in missile strikes aimed at Israel, according to officials. The attack follows an Israeli strike that killed key Houthi figures, escalating tensions.

The Houthis have intensified their missile barrage, employing cluster munitions that release smaller explosives, complicating interception efforts as Israel gears up for a new ground offensive against Hamas in the war-decimated Gaza Strip.

Thursday's incident involved an "unknown projectile" landing near a vessel amidst strong electronic interference, reported the UK Maritime Trade Operations centre. Despite the attack, the ship and its crew remained unharmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Drama in Panvel: Hostage Crisis Over Property Dispute

High Drama in Panvel: Hostage Crisis Over Property Dispute

 India
2
Rains Worsen Flooded Punjab and Haryana: Death Toll Rises

Rains Worsen Flooded Punjab and Haryana: Death Toll Rises

 India
3
French Boxers Out of Championships Due to Sex Test Controversy

French Boxers Out of Championships Due to Sex Test Controversy

 France
4
Britain Escalates Sanctions on Russia Over Child Deportation Allegations

Britain Escalates Sanctions on Russia Over Child Deportation Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025