The recent floods in Pakistan's Punjab have rendered 37 lakh people homeless, with over 3,900 villages submerged, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). The crisis has intensified political maneuvering as Hafiz Saeed's political wing becomes active in flood-hit areas, gaining visibility alongside the provincial government.

A photograph released by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), perceived as the new face of Saeed's banned groups, showed Faisalabad's Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Nadeem Nasir visiting the flood-affected districts with PMML members. Notably, the PML-N led provincial government has not officially commented on Nasir's visit.

Despite the disaster's devastation, political dynamics remain in focus, with the PMML, associated with Saeed's banned groups, receiving government patronage. The PMML's activity, notably increased since Operation Sindoor, highlights the region's intertwining of disaster response and political strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)