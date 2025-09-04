Justice Shalinder Kaur Bids Farewell to Delhi High Court
Justice Shalinder Kaur, retiring from the Delhi High Court, received a heartfelt farewell, acknowledged for her impactful decisions, notably in the 2020 riots case. She emphasized her commitment to integrity and expressed gratitude for her career, as colleagues noted her lasting influence in the judiciary.
Justice Shalinder Kaur received a warm farewell from the Delhi High Court on Thursday as her tenure came to an end. Colleagues, including Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, lauded her profound impact on the judiciary.
Justice Kaur, known for her decisive role in denying bail to activists linked to the February 2020 riots, shared her dedication to passing verdicts with 'conviction.' Her contributions were praised as compassionate and defined by integrity.
Her departure leaves a void, remarked Chief Justice Upadhyaya, highlighting her influence on both legal peers and the public. Kaur reflected on her career with humility, sharing that any success was a collective achievement.
