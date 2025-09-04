Durban Gears Up for reSURGEnce 2025: Global Diaspora to Drive Economic Growth

Durban is set to once again capture global attention as it prepares to host the prestigious reSURGEnce Conference Durban 2025, scheduled for 20–24 September 2025 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. Building on the resounding success of last year’s event, this year’s edition is expected to be bigger, bolder, and more transformative, drawing international entrepreneurs, investors, clergy, creatives, and changemakers from across Africa, the United States, the Caribbean, and the wider global diaspora.

Theme: Expanding the Economic Pie

The 2025 conference will unfold under the theme “A Thicker Slice of the Economic Pie: Access. Connect. Thrive.” The programme includes:

International Exhibition: showcasing opportunities across multiple sectors.

Two-Day Conference (22–23 September): featuring high-level discussions and keynote addresses from global leaders.

Business-to-Business Engagements: aimed at unlocking trade, partnerships, and investment opportunities.

The central mission is to create inclusive economic growth, ensuring that Africans and diaspora communities alike have greater access to opportunities for collaboration and prosperity.

A Movement Beyond a Conference

At the virtual launch held on 27 August 2025, convener Reverend Dennis Dillon of the United States underscored the movement’s transformative mission:

“reSURGEnce is more than a conference, it is a movement with practical solutions,” Dillon said.

He emphasized the importance of forging sustainable cross-continental partnerships, highlighting that genuine transformation lies in building networks that deliver long-term results.

Durban: A City Open for Investment

EThekwini City Manager, Musa Mbhele, assured global investors that Durban is “open for business.” He revealed that the city has over R100 billion worth of catalytic infrastructure projects available for investment and partnership. Among them are:

Automotive Supplier Park

Durban’s dual-airport development

Cornubia and Westown mixed-use precincts

Proposed CBD-to-uMhlanga light rail system

New inland dry port

Mbhele also highlighted the Economic Development Incentive Policy, which has already unlocked R18 billion in investment, across 54 approved projects, and generated R80 million in annual rates rebates.

“Durban is fast becoming one of South Africa’s most investor-friendly cities,” Mbhele stated.

Stories of Impact

The launch highlighted success stories born from previous editions of reSURGEnce.

Chef Melba Wilson , renowned New York entrepreneur and restaurateur, hailed the conference as a “game-changer,” citing her collaboration with uMhlanga’s Mushroom Lounge and Café , which grew directly from her networking at reSURGEnce 2024 . “Our network is our net worth,” Wilson said.

Ndaba Mandela, Chair of the Africa Rising Foundation, delivered a call for collective prosperity: “As Africans, we share a common destiny and must share in the continent’s economic benefits.”

A Powerhouse Speaker Lineup

The 2025 edition will feature a stellar roster of international voices, including:

Dr George Fraser – President of FraserNet Inc. and bestselling author.

Senator James Sanders – Chair of the New York State Senate Banking Committee.

Clayton Banks – Founder of Harlem Silicon Valley.

Achumboro Ataanda – CEO of Uplift Communities and angel investor.

Reverend Al Sharpton – Civil rights leader and activist.

This diverse lineup of policy shapers, investors, and changemakers ensures the conference will serve as a catalyst for economic transformation and empowerment.

Register Now

With thousands of delegates expected, reSURGEnce 2025 is set to position Durban as a gateway for trade and investment, while solidifying its reputation as an innovation hub for Africa and the diaspora.

Interested participants can register now via this link or RSVP via email at meetings@magagamedia.co.za.