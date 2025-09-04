Left Menu

Assam CM Orders Satellite Survey After Tragic Death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered a satellite survey to identify all open manholes and drains in Guwahati after a tragic accident claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. The CM emphasized the need for urgent corrective actions to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:20 IST
In response to the tragic death of a young boy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a comprehensive satellite survey to identify open manholes and drains in Guwahati.

This directive comes after four-year-old Sunit Kumar fell into an uncovered drain amidst ongoing construction near his Arya Nagar residence.

Authorities have been urged to address the theft of protective cement slabs and ensure pedestrian safety across the city, as Sarma reaffirms his commitment to preventing future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

