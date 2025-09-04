India MedTech Expo 2025 Inaugurated, Focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat & Global Hub

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today inaugurated the Second Edition of the India MedTech Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The three-day event, themed “India: Global MedTech Manufacturing Hub – Precision Engineering yet Affordable,” has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and international stakeholders to showcase India’s rapidly evolving medical technology sector.

Organised by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in association with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices (EPCMD), and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the expo is designed to highlight India’s strengths as a rising force in healthcare innovation and manufacturing.

GST Reforms and Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Shri Goyal called the recent GST reforms a landmark step towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and a crucial milestone in India’s journey to become a Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.

“Yesterday's GST reforms are a step in the direction of ensuring a self-reliant India that cares for 140 crore citizens, where everyone participates in inclusive and sustainable growth,” Shri Goyal stated.

He urged stakeholders to leverage policy reforms, India’s growing domestic demand, and global partnerships to make India a world leader in affordable, quality healthcare solutions.

Industry–Academia Collaboration: ICMR’s Role

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research & Director General, ICMR, stressed the importance of bridging the gap between industry and academia.

He highlighted ICMR’s initiatives such as MedTech Mitra and Patent Mitra, which aim to accelerate commercialization of innovations emerging from research institutions.

“ICMR is keen to collaborate with academia, bioengineering, pharmaceutical, and medical sectors to strengthen India’s position as the Pharmacy of the World and contribute to Viksit Bharat,” Dr. Bahl noted.

Global Trade and Regulatory Reforms

Reflecting the international dimension of the MedTech sector, Shri Nitin Kumar Yadav, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, underscored India’s proactive trade engagements with global partners to reduce tariffs, harmonize regulations, and open new export opportunities.

“We aim to be the healthcare and wellness hub of the world—extending our strengths not only in pharmaceuticals but also in medical devices, Ayurveda, yoga, nutraceuticals, and healthcare services,” he said.

On the regulatory side, Dr. Rajiv Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), CDSCO, emphasized that India is working to create an environment where compliance is simple and execution is robust.

“Our aim is to make regulation lighter and execution stronger. The world has recognized India as a powerhouse for healthcare supplies,” he said.

India’s Growing MedTech Market

Mr. Praveen Kumar Mittal, Executive Director, EPCMD, highlighted the MedTech sector’s expansion, currently valued at USD 15 billion, with expectations to double by 2030. Over 800 startups, alongside MSMEs, R&D institutions, and a strong manufacturing base, are driving this growth.

“India MedTech Expo 2025 will be a catalyst for collaborations, investments, and innovations that can transform healthcare access in India and globally,” Mr. Mittal said.

International Participation and Industry Support

The expo is witnessing participation from over 150 international buyers representing more than 30 countries, offering a dynamic platform for partnerships and investments. The event is also supported by leading industry associations including AIMED, ADMI, MTAI, AMTZ, AMCHAM, APACMED, ADVAMED, APMEI, ASSOCHAM, CII, FICCI, INVEST INDIA, PHDCCI, NATHEALTH, USIBC, and USISPF.

Exhibits include state showcases, start-up innovations, research-driven MedTech solutions, and future innovation pavilions, reinforcing India’s aspiration to position itself as a global hub for precision, affordable healthcare technology.

A Strategic Milestone for India’s Healthcare Future

By combining policy reforms, global engagement, and industry-academia partnerships, India MedTech Expo 2025 underscores the government’s mission to make India a global leader in MedTech manufacturing, R&D, and exports.

As Shri Goyal noted, the expo is not just a showcase of products, but a reflection of India’s collective resolve to provide equitable, sustainable, and innovative healthcare for its citizens and the world.