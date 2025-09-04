Left Menu

Supreme Court Evaluates Reforms in SSC Recruitment Exams

The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Centre and SSC regarding a plea for reforms in national recruitment examinations. Filed by Nikhil Kumar, the plea highlights issues of fairness and accountability, citing irregularities in exams conducted by Eduquity. The court will review the matter on October 28.

The Supreme Court has stepped into the controversy surrounding national-level recruitment examinations, seeking inputs from both the Centre and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in response to a reform plea.

A bench led by Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar considered the plea by Nikhil Kumar, expressing a need for reforms to ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment processes.

According to the plea, despite Tata Consultancy Services managing previous exams without significant issues, Eduquity's involvement in the Selection Post/Phase XIII Examination has spurred protests over system failures. With the exam's third phase looming, candidates have implored the top court for intervention.

