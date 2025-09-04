Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Execution of Gurugram Convict

The Supreme Court of India has temporarily stayed the execution of a man convicted for the rape and murder of a young girl in Gurugram, citing its decision to review the case. The court ordered a psychological evaluation and reports on the convict's behavior and work in prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:51 IST
Supreme Court Halts Execution of Gurugram Convict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has issued a temporary stay on the execution of a man sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Gurugram seven years ago. This decision comes as the court considers a plea challenging the confirmation of the death penalty by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria has called for the matter to be revisited after 12 weeks while directing the apex court registry to obtain original records from the trial and high courts. Additionally, the bench ordered a psychological evaluation of the convict at a government medical facility.

The Supreme Court also instructed the jail superintendent to provide reports on the convict's behavior and work inside the prison, alongside evaluations from probation officers. The convict claims innocence and alleges being wrongfully framed, as the prosecution maintains that the crime occurred in November 2018, with the victim's body found near a temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025