Archbishop's Christmas Plea: Protect Christian Communities Across India

Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, has appealed to Indian leaders to enforce stringent laws protecting Christian communities amidst rising attacks. His Christmas message, emphasizing peace and harmony, condemns violence and urges proactive measures to ensure safety for all celebrating the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:19 IST
Archbishop
  Country:
  India

On Christmas Eve, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), fervently called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and state chiefs to enforce strict laws safeguarding Christian communities.

Expressing profound sorrow over increasing assaults against Christians in various regions, the Archbishop stated these acts violate the constitutional promise of religious freedom. His Christmas message underscored peace, joy, and unity, urging the government to act decisively to prevent societal division and ensure security during celebrations.

The CBCI's appeal coincides with criticism from TMC leader Derek O'Brien, who highlighted recent incidents of violence, urging political leaders to address these challenges seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

