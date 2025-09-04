Maharashtra Government Tackles Quota Tensions
Maharashtra's revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule pledged to prevent community conflicts over quota issues. Following a Maratha quota stir, the state formed a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates. While aiming for balance, OBC leaders voiced concerns. The government attuned to all parties, strives to resolve the matter equitably.
Maharashtra's revenue minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, assured that the state is committed to preventing conflicts between communities over quota issues. This announcement follows significant government actions in response to a Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange.
Jarange concluded his five-day protest at Azad Maidan after the Maharashtra government announced a new committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas with documented Kunbi lineage. The Kunbi caste is recognized as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the region. However, this decision has elicited concerns from OBC leaders, including NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal, who argue that the move could be detrimental to their community's interests.
Bawankule emphasized that the government is thoroughly attentive to these issues. Two dedicated committees have been formed to address OBC concerns and guarantee justice for both the Maratha and OBC communities. With input from all political parties, efforts will focus on avoiding inter-community disputes, including the review of historical records in Vidarbha and Marathwada to facilitate fair allocation of OBC certificates.
