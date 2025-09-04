Left Menu

Nepal Implements Strict Ban on Major Social Media Platforms

Nepal's government has banned major social media platforms, like Facebook and YouTube, for not registering with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. The restriction affects millions of Nepalese abroad, hindering communication. Demands for reversal highlight concerns over freedom of expression and press freedom.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has taken a drastic step by banning popular social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube, due to their failure to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology by the stipulated deadline.

The mandate requires social media companies to register as per the Managing the Use of Social Networks, 2023 directive, a decision spearheaded by Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung. Despite the backlash, officials maintain the ban will foster regulatory compliance.

This move has drawn criticism from various quarters, especially the Federation of Nepalese Journalists, who argue it limits freedom of expression and impacts millions of Nepalese abroad.

