Supreme Court Reviews PoP Idol Ruling in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court has required a response from Maharashtra regarding a plea opposing High Court orders that allow the manufacturing and immersion of Plaster of Paris idols. The plea, filed by Rohit Manohar Joshi, contests orders that allow idol immersion policy changes and increased idol height until 2026.

The Supreme Court recently directed the Maharashtra government to provide feedback on a challenge against rulings by the Bombay High Court. These rulings permit the creation and immersion of Plaster of Paris idols for religious festivities in the state.

Chief Justice B R Gavai, alongside Justice K Vinod Chandran, has issued notices to several entities, including the state pollution control board and various municipal authorities, following a plea by Rohit Manohar Joshi. The plea questions the lawfulness of the high court's June 9 and July 24 decisions.

The controversial orders amended previous directives that banned the use of PoP in idols and their immersion in water bodies without high court authorization. Moreover, the July 24 order notably extended the state's idol immersion guidelines until March 2026 and increased the maximum allowed height of PoP idols from five feet to six feet.

