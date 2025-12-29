Bombay High Court Pushes for Swift Trial in Yemen National's Narcotics Case

The Bombay High Court has urged a local court to expedite the trial involving a Yemen national implicated in two narcotics-related cases. The prolonged detention of the individual in India has been flagged as a financial strain on the government.

A bench comprising Justices A S Gadkari and R R Bhonsale highlighted the financial implications of providing basic necessities to the detainee, given the pending complaints that prevent his deportation. Consequently, a swift resolution in three months was ordered.

The accused, Galal Naji Mohammed, had petitioned the court for visa assistance after his expired, due to pending criminal cases. The court instructed him to apply for a visa extension, promising a processing time of three weeks, while urging all parties to cooperate in expediting the trial.

