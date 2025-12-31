Bombay High Court Stays Election Duty Orders for Court Staff
The Bombay High Court halted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's move to direct subordinate court staff for election duty. The court emphasized its overarching authority over the courts and dismissed the civic commissioner's orders, requesting affidavits from key officials, and scheduled a hearing for January 5.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has temporarily blocked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's directive mandating subordinate court staff to participate in municipal election duties.
A bench, led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Ashwin Bhobe, held a special hearing at the Chief Justice's residence, affirming the court's supervisory control over its staff and questioning the BMC commissioner's authority in this matter.
The decision, rooted in a 2008 Administrative Judges' Committee ruling, underscores the court's autonomy over court staff, leading to upcoming affidavits from the Election Commission and the Maharashtra government before the January 5 hearing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swabhimani Party Backs Maha Vikas Aghadi in Key Maharashtra Elections
Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar
Fake Aadhaar Card Racket Exposed in Maharashtra's Tiger Reserve
Turbulence in Maharashtra: Unrest Marks Civic Polls
Maharashtra's Bike Taxi Violation Saga: Uber, Ola, and Rapido Under Scrutiny