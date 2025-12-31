Left Menu

Bombay High Court Stays Election Duty Orders for Court Staff

The Bombay High Court halted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's move to direct subordinate court staff for election duty. The court emphasized its overarching authority over the courts and dismissed the civic commissioner's orders, requesting affidavits from key officials, and scheduled a hearing for January 5.

The Bombay High Court has temporarily blocked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's directive mandating subordinate court staff to participate in municipal election duties.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Ashwin Bhobe, held a special hearing at the Chief Justice's residence, affirming the court's supervisory control over its staff and questioning the BMC commissioner's authority in this matter.

The decision, rooted in a 2008 Administrative Judges' Committee ruling, underscores the court's autonomy over court staff, leading to upcoming affidavits from the Election Commission and the Maharashtra government before the January 5 hearing.

