Revanth Reddy's Plan to Combat Telangana Floods

In a decisive move aimed at tackling the persistent flood challenges in Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to formulate an enduring strategy to ward off future deluges affecting vulnerable regions.

During his inspection of the flood-stricken Kamareddy district, Reddy visited the damaged Lingampallu Kurdu R and B bridge and evaluated a photo display illustrating the extent of the destruction. His directives included drafting plans for a robust bridge-cum-barrage or bridge-cum-check dam to mitigate future damages.

The Chief Minister also engaged with distressed farmers who shared stories of devastation—crops lost, sand-filled fields, and damaged homes. He promised comprehensive governmental assistance and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)