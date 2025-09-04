Left Menu

Revanth Reddy's Plan to Combat Telangana Floods

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has mandated officials to devise a permanent flood-prevention plan for rain-hit areas. Inspecting damage in Kamareddy district, he urged swift reporting of damages and suggested building robust infrastructures. Announcing aid for victims, he reassured farmers of governmental support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:39 IST
Revanth Reddy's Plan to Combat Telangana Floods
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move aimed at tackling the persistent flood challenges in Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to formulate an enduring strategy to ward off future deluges affecting vulnerable regions.

During his inspection of the flood-stricken Kamareddy district, Reddy visited the damaged Lingampallu Kurdu R and B bridge and evaluated a photo display illustrating the extent of the destruction. His directives included drafting plans for a robust bridge-cum-barrage or bridge-cum-check dam to mitigate future damages.

The Chief Minister also engaged with distressed farmers who shared stories of devastation—crops lost, sand-filled fields, and damaged homes. He promised comprehensive governmental assistance and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukraine's Drone Launch Site

Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukraine's Drone Launch Site

 Russia
2
Yamuna's Deluge: Civil Lines Submerged and Relief Efforts Scrutinized

Yamuna's Deluge: Civil Lines Submerged and Relief Efforts Scrutinized

 India
3
Legal Battle Over National Guard Deployment in D.C.

Legal Battle Over National Guard Deployment in D.C.

 Global
4
Shreya Ghoshal to Ignite Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 with Grand Performance

Shreya Ghoshal to Ignite Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 with Grand Performan...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025