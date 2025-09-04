Bangladesh's New Election Disqualification Clause Targets Crime Against Humanity Accusations

Bangladesh's interim government has enacted a significant amendment to the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act 1973, inserting a new clause that prevents individuals facing accusations of crimes against humanity from contesting elections or holding government positions.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, announced the inclusion of this clause, emphasizing its necessity to maintain integrity within the political field and public service. The provision applies to parliamentary contenders, local body elections, and current holders of official titles like mayors or council chairpersons.

This legal development arises amidst recent propositions by the Election Commission and follows a period of unrest within the civil administration over employment termination laws. The interim government's decision reflects ongoing efforts to cleanse the political landscape, particularly affecting the Awami League amid lingering allegations of corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)