Bangladesh's New Election Disqualification Clause Targets Crime Against Humanity Accusations

Bangladesh's interim government has added a clause to the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act 1973, disqualifying candidates with charges of crimes against humanity from elections and government jobs. This move, affecting the Awami League's political reach, follows the Election Commission's recommendations and aims to curb alleged misconduct within political ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government has enacted a significant amendment to the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act 1973, inserting a new clause that prevents individuals facing accusations of crimes against humanity from contesting elections or holding government positions.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, announced the inclusion of this clause, emphasizing its necessity to maintain integrity within the political field and public service. The provision applies to parliamentary contenders, local body elections, and current holders of official titles like mayors or council chairpersons.

This legal development arises amidst recent propositions by the Election Commission and follows a period of unrest within the civil administration over employment termination laws. The interim government's decision reflects ongoing efforts to cleanse the political landscape, particularly affecting the Awami League amid lingering allegations of corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

