Haryana's Strategic Push to Revitalize Civil Defence Services

The Haryana government has unveiled a new initiative aimed at integrating trained manpower into civil defence services. The focus is on engaging state employees and public sector workers to bolster its emergency response capabilities.

According to Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, the initiative aligns with national efforts to modernize civil defence infrastructure. The program includes a three-point strategy, beginning with a broad awareness campaign targeting government employees and public sector undertakings.

Following the campaign, a voluntary enrollment drive will seek to involve more workers in civil defence activities. Participants will receive special casual leave for training and duties, ensuring that their regular work schedules remain unaffected. Misra emphasized that leveraging government employees' expertise will significantly improve the state's disaster response and crisis management.