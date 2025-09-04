Left Menu

Karnataka's Move Back to Ballot Papers: A Trust Restoration Measure

The Karnataka government plans to revert to using ballot papers for local elections, due to a loss of public trust in electronic voting machines (EVMs). The cabinet cited discrepancies in electoral rolls and allegations of vote theft. Necessary legislative amendments will be made to facilitate this transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:54 IST
The Karnataka government has announced a significant policy shift by recommending the use of ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for all future local elections, according to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

This decision comes in response to a perceived erosion of public trust in EVMs and mounting allegations of electoral discrepancies, including 'vote theft,' which have raised doubts about the credibility of the current electoral process.

The state cabinet has authorized the State Election Commission to undertake a comprehensive review and revision of electoral rolls and will implement necessary legislative amendments within the next 15 days to ensure that future elections adhere to the revised voting methods.

