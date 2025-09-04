National Highway-2 and the Quest for Peace in Manipur
The Kuki Zo Council (KZC) clarified that National Highway-2 was never closed, emphasizing careful management of movement between Meitei and Kuki areas. A renewed Suspension of Operations agreement with Kuki groups aims to bolster peace in Manipur amidst ongoing ethnic tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023.
The Kuki Zo Council (KZC) clarified that National Highway-2, linking Imphal and Dimapur, was never closed as reported. KZC emphasized that any suggestion of reopening the road is a misconception, stressing that its concern is limited to security cooperation on specific stretches.
The renewed Suspension of Operations agreement with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) is expected to boost peace efforts in Manipur. These groups have agreed to terms ensuring the territorial integrity of Manipur and relocating camps, which aim to stabilize the region.
Although relative calm has returned following ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, Kuki-Zo Council urges caution against misinformation and reiterates the responsibility of central forces to guarantee highway safety ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Manipur.
