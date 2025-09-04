Left Menu

District of Columbia Sues Over 'Military Occupation' of National Guard

The District of Columbia has filed a lawsuit against President Trump's deployment of the National Guard, calling it an illegal “military occupation.” The involvement of over 1,000 troops for law enforcement in Washington is challenged for violating the Home Rule Act and federal use of military power.

  • Country:
  • United States

The District of Columbia has taken legal steps against President Donald Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard in Washington. District Attorney General Brian Schwalb argues that this constitutes an illegal military occupation for domestic law enforcement, involving more than 1,000 troops.

This action has sparked controversy, as the deployment has faced opposition from Democrat-led cities like Chicago and Baltimore, which Trump intends to send the Guard. The White House, however, defends the decision, stating it aims to safeguard federal assets and curb violent crime.

Schwalb claims the deployment flouts the Home Rule Act of 1973 and wrongly asserts federal control over State Guards. This lawsuit, his second against Trump's administration, comes amid mixed reactions from city residents and as a response to ongoing crime-fighting operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

