Strengthening Bonds: India and Singapore's Strategic Alliance

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the strategic importance of Singapore as a key partner in India's Act East Policy and vision for the Indo-Pacific. This sentiment was echoed during her address, where she highlighted the multifaceted nature of the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Singapore.

Murmu pointed out that Singapore is a significant source of investment for India, with bilateral cooperation expanding especially in defence through joint exercises and training programs. During her meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at Rashtrapati Bhawan, she lauded the contribution of the Indian diaspora in Singapore to enhancing cultural ties.

The relationship, marked by the elevation to a comprehensive strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore, is set to achieve new heights. Recent agreements aim to enhance cooperation in emerging sectors such as the green economy, space, and fin-tech, solidifying expectations for continued growth in bilateral relations.

