Nagaland Assembly: Addressing Culture, Economy, and Governance

The Nagaland Assembly concluded its monsoon session tackling issues of cultural preservation, economic challenges like unemployment, and legislative matters. Key discussions included the Inner Line Permit, cultural identity, and a deferred debate on prohibiting satanic worship. Two critical bills were passed, and infrastructure and reservation policies were also deliberated.

Updated: 04-09-2025 22:23 IST
The Nagaland Assembly wrapped up its two-day monsoon session on Thursday, engaging in extensive debates over major regional concerns.

Central to the discussions were topics like safeguarding Naga identity and culture, enforcing the Inner Line Permit, and tackling pressing economic issues, particularly the soaring unemployment rate. Notably, deliberations on the 'Prohibition of Satanic Worship in Nagaland' were postponed, with officials indicating more study was needed before proceeding.

Two significant bills, the Nagaland State Finance Commission Bill, 2025, and the Nagaland Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025, were passed during the session. The assembly also tackled issues concerning reservation policies, infrastructure development, and human-wildlife conflicts, with special emphasis on enhancing road connectivity throughout the state. Overall, legislators raised 22 topics during the Question Hour. Speaker Sharingain Longkumer praised the members' efforts for their non-partisan contributions and adjourned the session sine die.

(With inputs from agencies.)

