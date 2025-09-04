South Africa Postpones Naval Exercises Amid G20 Summit Preparations

South Africa's Department of Defence has requested China to postpone joint naval exercises with Russia and China. The exercises were scheduled to coincide with South Africa's hosting of the Group of 20 summit in November.

The postponement aims to ensure that military activities do not disrupt the logistical and security framework needed for the G20 summit. There has been no confirmation from China regarding compliance with the request.

Tensions loom between South Africa and the US as President Trump criticizes South Africa's policies while contemplating his participation in the summit. The ongoing situation strains relations with Western nations already wary of South Africa's previous military collaborations with China and Russia.