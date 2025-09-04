Left Menu

South Africa Postpones Naval Exercises Amid G20 Summit Preparations

South Africa has requested China to delay joint naval exercises to avoid logistical clashes with the upcoming G20 summit. Tensions between South Africa and the US persist, with uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's attendance at the summit. South Africa denies Trump's accusations of anti-white policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:24 IST
South Africa Postpones Naval Exercises Amid G20 Summit Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's Department of Defence has requested China to postpone joint naval exercises with Russia and China. The exercises were scheduled to coincide with South Africa's hosting of the Group of 20 summit in November.

The postponement aims to ensure that military activities do not disrupt the logistical and security framework needed for the G20 summit. There has been no confirmation from China regarding compliance with the request.

Tensions loom between South Africa and the US as President Trump criticizes South Africa's policies while contemplating his participation in the summit. The ongoing situation strains relations with Western nations already wary of South Africa's previous military collaborations with China and Russia.

TRENDING

1
Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

 India
2
Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

 Global
3
Devastating Floods in Punjab: Kejriwal Urges Central Support as Thousands Affected

Devastating Floods in Punjab: Kejriwal Urges Central Support as Thousands Af...

 India
4
Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia in India's Women's Cricket Team

Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia in India's Women's Cricket Team

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025