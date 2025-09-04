Left Menu

Uttarakhand Seeks Rs 5702.15 Crore Relief from Centre for Monsoon Damage

The Uttarakhand government requested Rs 5702.15 crore from the Centre to recover from monsoon-related disasters and safeguard future infrastructure. The state's loss includes Rs 1,944.15 crore in direct damage, with the Public Works Department hit hardest. An additional Rs 3,758 crore is sought to stabilize vulnerable assets.

The Uttarakhand government has urgently requested special assistance amounting to Rs 5702.15 crore from the Union government to recover from the extensive damages caused by this year's monsoon disasters. The request aims to support recovery efforts and bolster infrastructure protection against future calamities, according to officials on Thursday.

Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary for Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, disclosed that a detailed memorandum has been sent to the Union Home Ministry. The reported losses total approximately Rs 1,944.15 crore, with the Public Works Department bearing the brunt at Rs 1,163.84 crore.

Moreover, Rs 3,758 crore has been sought to stabilize assets at risk, such as roads, populated areas, and public infrastructure, aiming to minimize the impact of future disasters. The monsoon devastation has claimed 79 lives, left 90 missing, and injured 115 individuals between April 1 and August 31.

