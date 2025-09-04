High Court Upholds FIR in E-commerce Knife Delivery Murder Case

The Chhattisgarh High Court has decided not to quash an FIR filed against two employees of ElasticRun logistics company. The employees were implicated for delivering a knife that was used in a murder, which was allegedly bought on Flipkart's e-commerce website.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Datta Guru, dismissed a petition from the logistics employees, highlighting that legal procedures will proceed as required. The FIR was initially registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for acts endangering life and done with common intent.

The court maintained that the case necessitates further scrutiny to determine if the employees acted negligently or if the 'safe harbour' provisions under the Information Technology Act can be applied. It reiterated the need for deeper investigation into the roles and responsibilities within online product deliveries concerning prohibited items.

(With inputs from agencies.)