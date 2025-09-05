Left Menu

Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Assault Convictions Raise Tensions in the UK

An Ethiopian asylum seeker in the UK was found guilty of multiple sexual assaults, sparking protests. The case highlights tensions regarding the housing of migrants in hotels, a policy criticized for its cost and community impact. The British government plans to cease this practice.

Updated: 05-09-2025 00:02 IST
An Ethiopian man seeking asylum in the UK has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl, causing outrage among locals. The court case has intensified debates over the British government's method of housing migrants in hotels.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, aged 41, faced several charges, including sexual assault and harassment. The Chelmsford Magistrates' Court heard that he arrived in England shortly before the incidents, which triggered protests at migrant accommodations.

The use of hotels for asylum seekers has been contentious, with criticism over costs and community disruption. The government is under pressure to end this practice while addressing migrant entry via the Channel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

