Controversial Godman Rampal's Life Sentence Suspended
Seven years after being sentenced, self-styled godman Rampal's life sentence has been suspended by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The verdict arises from a 2014 incident involving the death of five disciples. The court cites debatable issues and his age and imprisonment duration as factors.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended the life sentence of self-styled godman Rampal, seven years after he was sentenced in connection with the deaths of five of his followers in 2014. This decision is part of an ongoing appeal process and considers contentious issues raised during the trial.
In 2018, Rampal, the head of Satlok Ashram, along with some followers, were convicted in cases related to murder, wrongful confinement, and criminal conspiracy. A standoff between Rampal's followers and the police resulted in five casualties, including four women. The high court has now cited concerns about the initial trial's determination of the cause of death as a factor for suspending his sentence.
With Rampal having already served over a decade and given his age of 74, the court deemed the suspension appropriate, urging Rampal to abstain from activities that might compromise peace. Despite contestation from the state that he held followers hostage, the court's decision marks a significant development in Rampal's ongoing legal journey.
