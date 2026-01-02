Fog Blankets Punjab and Haryana with Unseasonal Warmth

Thick fog enveloped several areas across Punjab and Haryana on Friday morning, leading to decreased visibility while temperatures rose above seasonal averages. Narnaul stood out as the region's coldest spot at a chilly 4.5 degrees Celsius, according to the local meteorological department's latest data.

Interestingly, Ambala experienced warmer climes at 10.4 degrees Celsius, a notable four degrees above the norm. Hisar's temperatures climbed to 12.4 degrees Celsius, setting a record six degrees beyond the typical averages, whereas Karnal registered at 10.4 degrees Celsius.

In the joint capital city of Chandigarh, thermometers read 9.5 degrees Celsius, surpassing the usual by two degrees. Concurrently, Amritsar and Ludhiana in Punjab reported an unusual warmth of 8.8 and 10.4 degrees Celsius respectively, underscoring a widespread temperature anomaly.

