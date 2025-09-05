UN Experts Condemn Killing of Six More Journalists in Gaza Strikes

United Nations human rights experts have expressed outrage over the killing of six more Palestinian journalists in Gaza during Israeli strikes over the past 10 days, warning that the unprecedented toll on media workers has reached historic levels.

Among those killed were Mariam Abu Daqqa, a freelance visual journalist who worked with the Associated Press, and Mohammed Salama, an Al Jazeera reporter. Both were killed on 25 August during Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, alongside freelance journalist Moaz Abu Taha, Reuters photojournalist Hussam al-Masri, and Ahmed Abu Aziz, who contributed to outlets including Middle East Eye.

On 31 August, Islam Abed, a correspondent for Al-Quds Today TV, was killed in a strike on a residential apartment in Gaza City. Her husband and child also reportedly died in the same attack.

Journalists Paying the Highest Price

With these latest deaths, the total number of journalists killed in Gaza has risen to at least 248 since the war began — making it the deadliest conflict for journalists in modern history.

The UN experts highlighted the dire conditions under which Gaza’s journalists continue to operate: “Even as the journalists starve, lose family members, sleep in tents and get targeted by the Israeli military like the rest of Gaza’s population, they have continued to courageously bear witness to atrocities committed by the Israeli military.”

The experts accused Israel of systematically silencing coverage. “On the one hand, Israel continues to deny access to any international media and on the other, it kills with impunity local journalists who are the world’s only professional lens into the agony of genocide and famine unfolding in Gaza,” they said.

Pattern of Targeted Attacks

The killings come less than two weeks after another strike near Al Shifa Hospital killed six journalists, including veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif, one of Gaza’s most prominent voices. Rights groups have warned that the repeated targeting of media professionals suggests a deliberate campaign to suppress independent reporting from inside Gaza.

Calls for Accountability

The UN experts reiterated their demand for independent criminal investigations into the killings and attacks on journalists across Gaza and the wider Palestinian territories. They stressed that families of the victims must receive justice and full reparations.

“We demand independent criminal investigations into the killings and attacks on journalists in Gaza and across the Palestinian territory and full reparation and justice for their families and an end to the unprecedented impunity enjoyed by Israel,” the statement read.

Demanding Media Access

The experts also called on Israel to grant international journalists unrestricted access to Gaza, arguing that foreign correspondents could provide some measure of protection for local reporters and ensure continuous flow of information to the global public.

“We also demand that Israel grant full and free access to international media. Their presence will give a measure of safety to local journalists and will keep the reports flowing into the world,” they said.

Appeal to the International Community

In their statement, the experts urged urgent action from both UN member states and key bodies of the United Nations, warning that failure to intervene risks the silencing of the last independent voices in Gaza.

“We urge the international community – member states as well as the key organs of the United Nations – to act without delay before Israel shuts down the last voices in Gaza,” they concluded.

The experts confirmed they are in direct contact with the Government of Israel regarding the escalating crisis.