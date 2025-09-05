Left Menu

Russia takes control of Markove in eastern Ukraine, TASS says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:54 IST
Russia takes control of Markove in eastern Ukraine, TASS says
  • Russia

Russian forces took control of the settlement of Markove in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Friday, citing the Defence Ministry.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

