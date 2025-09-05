Russia takes control of Markove in eastern Ukraine, TASS says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:54 IST
Russian forces took control of the settlement of Markove in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Friday, citing the Defence Ministry.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
