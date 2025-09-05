UN mission says RSF committed crimes against humanity in Sudan's al-Fashir

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have committed multiple crimes against humanity during the siege of al-Fashir in Sudan's western Darfur region, a U.N.-mandated mission said on Friday.

Both Sudan's army and the RSF have committed atrocities including war crimes on a large scale during the civil war, now in its third year, the U.N. fact-finding mission said in a report, strengthening its earlier findings.

"The RSF has further committed crimes against humanity, including large-scale killings, sexual and gender-based violence, looting, and the destruction of livelihoods—at times rising to persecution and extermination," said Mohamed Chande Othman, chair of the fact-finding mission in a statement.

