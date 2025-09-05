Left Menu

UN mission says RSF committed crimes against humanity in Sudan's al-Fashir

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:06 IST
UN mission says RSF committed crimes against humanity in Sudan's al-Fashir
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have committed multiple crimes against humanity during the siege of al-Fashir in Sudan's western Darfur region, a U.N.-mandated mission said on Friday.

Both Sudan's army and the RSF have committed atrocities including war crimes on a large scale during the civil war, now in its third year, the U.N. fact-finding mission said in a report, strengthening its earlier findings.

"The RSF has further committed crimes against humanity, including large-scale killings, sexual and gender-based violence, looting, and the destruction of livelihoods—at times rising to persecution and extermination," said Mohamed Chande Othman, chair of the fact-finding mission in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Motor racing-Hamilton leads Ferrari one-two in first Monza practice

Motor racing-Hamilton leads Ferrari one-two in first Monza practice

Global
2
JK Cement Begins Construction of Rs. 3000 Cr. Greenfield Plant in Jaisalmer

JK Cement Begins Construction of Rs. 3000 Cr. Greenfield Plant in Jaisalmer

 India
3
Energy conservation building code important for India's clean energy transition: WRI

Energy conservation building code important for India's clean energy transit...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Protesters picnic outside Indonesian parliament on national holiday

UPDATE 2-Protesters picnic outside Indonesian parliament on national holiday

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025