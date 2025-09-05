MoHUA Launches “Angikaar 2025” to Accelerate PMAY-U 2.0 Implementation Across India

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has launched “Angikaar 2025”, a two-month nationwide outreach campaign under the revamped Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0). The campaign was officially inaugurated on 4th September 2025 in New Delhi by Shri Manohar Lal, Hon’ble Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, in the presence of Shri Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, along with senior officials including Shri Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, MoHUA, and Shri Kuldip Narayan, Joint Secretary & Mission Director, Housing for All (HFA).

Objectives of Angikaar 2025

Angikaar 2025 has been designed to bring PMAY-U 2.0 closer to the people through last-mile delivery and active community engagement. The campaign aims to:

Raise nationwide awareness about the benefits of PMAY-U 2.0.

Fast-track application verification and expedite the completion of sanctioned houses.

Promote convergence with other government schemes , especially Credit Risk Guarantee Fund Trust for Low Income Housing (CRGFTLIH) and the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana .

Prioritise housing for vulnerable and special focus groups, ensuring inclusivity in urban housing development.

Achievements and Future Targets of PMAY-U

Since its inception, 120 lakh houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U, with 94.11 lakh pucca houses already completed and handed over to beneficiaries. The remaining sanctioned houses are expected to be expedited through this campaign.

In September 2024, the scheme was revamped and re-launched as PMAY-U 2.0, with an ambitious target to extend support to one crore additional families in urban India. Each beneficiary household is eligible for up to ₹2.5 lakh financial assistance for constructing or purchasing a pucca house.

Implementation Strategy

The Angikaar 2025 campaign will be rolled out in over 5,000 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the country. The activities will include:

Door-to-door awareness drives to inform potential beneficiaries.

Cultural events, camps, and loan melas to engage communities.

Jan Bhagidari (People’s Participation) initiatives to ensure local ownership and grassroots involvement.

Following the launch, Shri Kuldip Narayan chaired a meeting with State and UT officials to finalise strategies for effective execution, stressing on transparency, inclusivity, and speed.

Key Events Under Angikaar 2025

PMAY-U Awas Diwas (17th September 2025): Celebrating the first anniversary of PMAY-U 2.0, highlighting progress and achievements.

PM Awas Mela – Shehri: A major anchor event to be held at district headquarters or municipal corporation levels in larger cities. This mela will run in two phases – from 17th to 27th September 2025 and again between 16th and 31st October 2025.

The Mela will serve as a one-stop platform for showcasing scheme benefits, providing on-the-spot assistance, and engaging citizens through participatory activities.

Strengthening the Vision of “Housing for All”

Through Angikaar 2025, the Government seeks not only to speed up house completion and application processing but also to create a sense of ownership among citizens by integrating housing with broader developmental schemes. The campaign highlights the Government’s commitment to ensuring that no family in urban India is left without a pucca house.

By October 2025, the campaign is expected to generate significant momentum in housing delivery, expand financial inclusion in low-income housing, and strengthen the vision of transforming urban India with dignified living spaces for all.