Indian Navy’s 1st Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties with Seychelles

The First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy, comprising INS Tir, INS Shardul, and ICGS Sarathi, successfully concluded its four-day visit to Port Victoria, Seychelles, departing on 4th September 2025 as part of its ongoing Long Range Training Deployment. The visit not only enhanced professional exchanges between the Indian Navy (IN) and the Seychelles Defence Force (SDF) but also deepened the cultural and social bonds shared by the two maritime nations.

Strengthening Strategic and Defence Engagements

During the visit, Capt Tijo K Joseph, Senior Officer of 1TS, along with Commanding Officers of INS Shardul and ICGS Sarathi, held discussions with Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, and Major General Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), SDF). The meetings reaffirmed the strategic importance of Indo-Seychelles defence ties, with emphasis on expanding military collaboration, training exchanges, and joint capacity building.

High-Level Interactions and Ceremonial Reception

A deck reception hosted onboard the 1TS ships was attended by senior SDF leaders, members of the Indian diaspora, diplomats, and dignitaries. Addressing the gathering, Maj Gen Michael Rosette commended the Indian Navy’s contribution to strengthening regional maritime security and reiterated Seychelles’ commitment to enhanced bilateral defence ties.

Cultural Diplomacy and Community Outreach

The port call was marked by vibrant people-to-people and cultural engagements.

Yoga sessions conducted onboard 1TS saw active participation from locals and the Indian community.

The Indian Naval band mesmerised crowds with a performance at the iconic Victoria Town Clock Tower , symbolising cultural harmony.

A friendly football match between IN and SDF personnel fostered camaraderie and mutual respect.

In a community outreach effort, essential supplies were distributed and medical check-ups conducted at an elderly home in Point Larue, reflecting India’s commitment to humanitarian assistance.

Professional Training and Cross-Navy Engagements

The deployment also provided an invaluable training opportunity for Indian naval trainees. They undertook visits to the Seychelles Coast Guard Base and the Maritime Training & Support Centre, gaining exposure to local operational practices.

In return, SDF personnel received training from Indian Navy officers in small arms handling and firefighting onboard the 1TS ships. Additionally, professional interactions were held with the Spanish Navy, coinciding with the visit of ESPS Navarra to Seychelles, further broadening multilateral naval engagement.

MAHASAGAR Vision and Regional Cooperation

The 1TS visit to Seychelles underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions). By combining training, operational exchanges, cultural diplomacy, and humanitarian outreach, the deployment consolidates India’s role as a reliable partner in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The visit not only strengthened bilateral defence cooperation with Seychelles but also reinforced India’s broader commitment to regional peace, stability, and maritime security.