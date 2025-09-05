Left Menu

Dramatic 30-Kilometer Chase Leads to Arrest of Notorious Snatchers

Police authorities in southwest Delhi successfully apprehended two notorious criminals after a high-speed, 30-kilometer chase across Dwarka. The suspects, Parminder Singh and Amandeep, faced numerous charges across Delhi. Stolen items were recovered, linking them to multiple snatching incidents, resolving 12 pending cases.

In a dramatic sequence of events, police in southwest Delhi arrested two notorious criminals following a high-speed 30-kilometer chase across Dwarka, officials reported on Friday.

The suspects, identified as Parminder Singh, 28, also known as Prince of Tilak Nagar, and Amandeep, 36, from Nihal Vihar, were wanted in numerous criminal cases throughout Delhi.

Following a recent crime spree involving mobile phone snatchings near local schools, police tracked the suspects using the stolen phones' location data, ultimately apprehended them near Tilak Vihar with assistance from the local community. The arrests resolved a dozen outstanding snatching cases.

