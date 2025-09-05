Dramatic 30-Kilometer Chase Leads to Arrest of Notorious Snatchers

In a dramatic sequence of events, police in southwest Delhi arrested two notorious criminals following a high-speed 30-kilometer chase across Dwarka, officials reported on Friday.

The suspects, identified as Parminder Singh, 28, also known as Prince of Tilak Nagar, and Amandeep, 36, from Nihal Vihar, were wanted in numerous criminal cases throughout Delhi.

Following a recent crime spree involving mobile phone snatchings near local schools, police tracked the suspects using the stolen phones' location data, ultimately apprehended them near Tilak Vihar with assistance from the local community. The arrests resolved a dozen outstanding snatching cases.

