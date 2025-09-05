Manipur's Path to Peace: Agreements, Protests, and Tensions

Amid growing tensions in Manipur, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to honoring agreements signed with Kuki-Zo groups in efforts to restore harmony. Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel stated that restoring normalcy remains a priority following the ethnic clashes that have tarnished the state's peace.

On Thursday, prominent Kuki-Zo armed entities inked a suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the government, under revised terms. This accord underscores the importance of preserving Manipur's territorial integrity while relocating camps and striving for lasting peace and stability in the volatile region.

Yet, the decision has sparked controversy. Both the Kuki-Zo Council and Meitei body COCOMI expressed dissent over the agreement and the reopening of highways, illustrating ongoing divides within the state. Kuki organizations demand a separate administrative arrangement, referencing unconsulted decisions that prompt further unrest.

